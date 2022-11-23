Is Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $252.42 in the prior trading day, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) closed at $255.00, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964896 shares were traded. STZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $253.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 281.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $290.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sabia James A. Jr. sold 4,165 shares for $250.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,042,228 led to the insider holds 27,102 shares of the business.

RHT 2015 BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP sold 1,000,000 shares of STZ for $239,060,000 on Nov 14. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 350,000 shares after completing the transaction at $239.06 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, RES Business Holdings LP, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 233,334 shares for $239.06 each. As a result, the insider received 55,780,826 and left with 5,066,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STZ has reached a high of $261.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 236.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.63M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.00, compared to 3.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 546.00% for STZ, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.61 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.01. EPS for the following year is $12.65, with 19 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $11.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.36B and the low estimate is $9.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.