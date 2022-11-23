Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $22.92 in the prior trading day, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed at $23.15, up 1.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768963 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EPRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $29.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 854.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.64M. Shares short for EPRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EPRT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $77.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.59M to a low estimate of $73.42M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.93M, an increase of 16.80% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.94M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.4M and the low estimate is $330.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.