Is fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) closed at $2.71 in the last session, down -2.87% from day before closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5939173 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6901.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUBO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Janedis John bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 20,580 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 161,454 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,899 and left with 1,193,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $21.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5617.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUBO traded on average about 11.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 195.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 44.57M with a Short Ratio of 47.80M, compared to 47.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.06% and a Short% of Float of 25.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.75 and -$2.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $212.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.22M to a low estimate of $207.36M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $143.55M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.56M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $961.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $939.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $949.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.