Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $368.79 in the prior trading day, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $377.73, up 2.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065411 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $379.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $370.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $343 to $378.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Schechter Lori A. sold 2,500 shares for $391.02 per share. The transaction valued at 977,550 led to the insider holds 6,678 shares of the business.

Faber Tracy sold 10,733 shares of MCK for $4,202,844 on Nov 08. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $391.58 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Schechter Lori A., who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $347.13 each. As a result, the insider received 867,825 and left with 9,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $215.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 362.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 331.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 143.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.66, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.45 and a low estimate of $5.89, while EPS last year was $6.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.22, with high estimates of $6.35 and low estimates of $6.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.67 and $24.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.5. EPS for the following year is $26.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $27.03 and $25.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $70.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.1B to a low estimate of $69.47B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.12B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.97B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.09B and the low estimate is $276.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.