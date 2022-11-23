Is this a Prime Time To acquire Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock

The price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at $1.63 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555738 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 170,000 shares for $1.94 per share. The transaction valued at 329,970 led to the insider holds 8,142,690 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 7,500 shares of BKKT for $17,482 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 8,312,690 shares after completing the transaction at $2.33 per share. On May 19, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider received 43,680 and left with 8,320,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $19.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4256.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKKT traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.95M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 11.88M, compared to 12.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.26% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.92M and the low estimate is $79.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.