Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) stock

The price of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) closed at $0.75 in the last session, down -4.34% from day before closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0341 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934093 shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when GROSSMAN CARY M bought 25,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 35,718 led to the insider holds 270,266 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0889.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIFR traded on average about 405.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 607.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 247.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.2M and the low estimate is $136.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,248.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.