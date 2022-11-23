It’s a good day to be an Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) shareholder

In the latest session, Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) closed at $7.98 up 11.61% from its previous closing price of $7.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584797 shares were traded. ASUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asure Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2019, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Goepel Patrick bought 18,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 100,080 led to the insider holds 917,888 shares of the business.

Goepel Patrick bought 82,000 shares of ASUR for $477,240 on Aug 12. The Chairman & CEO now owns 899,888 shares after completing the transaction at $5.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASUR has reached a high of $8.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASUR has traded an average of 62.92K shares per day and 134.84k over the past ten days. A total of 20.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.05M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 215.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 307.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.3M to a low estimate of $21.2M. As of the current estimate, Asure Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.28M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.33M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.15M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.06M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.06M and the low estimate is $90.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.