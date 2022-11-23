It’s a good day to be an F5 Inc. (FFIV) shareholder

In the latest session, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed at $157.11 up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $152.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791099 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of F5 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $215 to $170.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $178.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares for $149.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,491 led to the insider holds 36,250 shares of the business.

Lin Geng sold 2,152 shares of FFIV for $312,126 on Nov 11. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,451 shares after completing the transaction at $145.04 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Lin Geng, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,730 shares for $138.45 each. As a result, the insider received 239,518 and left with 10,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $249.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIV has traded an average of 526.12K shares per day and 520.23k over the past ten days. A total of 59.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.55M. Shares short for FFIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.03 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.6. EPS for the following year is $13.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.93 and $12.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.