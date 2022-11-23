It’s an appealing income play to consider Manchester United plc (MANU)

After finishing at $13.03 in the prior trading day, Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $14.94, up 14.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5358977 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MANU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 505.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.65M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MANU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$7.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $151.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.51M to a low estimate of $151.51M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $169.88M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $693.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.66M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771.52M and the low estimate is $739.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.