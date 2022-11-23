It’s an appealing income play to consider Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

After finishing at $169.87 in the prior trading day, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed at $170.82, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1541516 shares were traded. MMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $182.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when South Martin sold 2,950 shares for $169.26 per share. The transaction valued at 499,311 led to the insider holds 1,301 shares of the business.

Beswick Paul sold 1,791 shares of MMC for $306,637 on Mar 29. The SVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 9,289 shares after completing the transaction at $171.21 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Ferland Martine, who serves as the President and CEO, Mercer of the company, sold 4,797 shares for $158.28 each. As a result, the insider received 759,269 and left with 2,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $183.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 498.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 495.42M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.86, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 32.50% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.89 and $6.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.43, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.65 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.71B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.82B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.52B and the low estimate is $21.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.