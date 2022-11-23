It’s an appealing income play to consider MetLife Inc. (MET)

After finishing at $75.89 in the prior trading day, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) closed at $76.92, up 1.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3125570 shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $74.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Goulart Steven J sold 4,060 shares for $67.60 per share. The transaction valued at 274,456 led to the insider holds 55,299 shares of the business.

DEBEL MARLENE sold 4,060 shares of MET for $274,456 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Risk Officer now owns 55,299 shares after completing the transaction at $67.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Goulart Steven J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 56,857 shares for $70.29 each. As a result, the insider received 3,996,376 and left with 215,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MetLife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 425.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $76.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 795.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 659.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 11.10M, compared to 10.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MET’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.82, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 73.10% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.22 and $6.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $8.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $20.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.91B to a low estimate of $15.86B. As of the current estimate, MetLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.28B, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.37B, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.34B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.24B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.23B and the low estimate is $66.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.