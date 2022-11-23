It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With eMagin Corporation (EMAN) stock

The closing price of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) was $0.87 for the day, up 2.16% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0184 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559476 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8838 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 14,021 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 14,301 led to the insider holds 2,990,326 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,400 shares of EMAN for $11,796 on Oct 26. The 10% Owner now owns 3,004,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 43,299 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider received 37,653 and left with 3,014,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eMagin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8658.

Shares Statistics:

EMAN traded an average of 249.75K shares per day over the past three months and 307.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.