It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) stock

The closing price of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) was $4.36 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2863408 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RKLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 31, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $8.

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $5.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 21, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when O’Donnell Shaun sold 200,000 shares for $5.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,126,000 led to the insider holds 705,485 shares of the business.

GRIFFIN MICHAEL D sold 456,190 shares of RKLB for $2,563,788 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Spice Adam C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 41,508 shares for $5.25 each. As a result, the insider received 217,917 and left with 1,796,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6693, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9395.

Shares Statistics:

RKLB traded an average of 3.77M shares per day over the past three months and 3.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 464.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.72M with a Short Ratio of 19.32M, compared to 16.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $51.73M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.29M, an estimated increase of 1,036.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.86M, an increase of 147.00% less than the figure of $1,036.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $227.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.24M, up 265.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.14M and the low estimate is $295M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.