It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) stock

The closing price of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) was $11.44 for the day, down -3.87% from the previous closing price of $11.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641627 shares were traded. SIBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Pisetsky Michael A sold 3,477 shares for $13.17 per share. The transaction valued at 45,802 led to the insider holds 116,062 shares of the business.

DUNN JEFFREY W sold 7,969 shares of SIBN for $104,942 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 103,731 shares after completing the transaction at $13.17 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who serves as the President, Commercial Ops of the company, sold 5,464 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 72,077 and left with 163,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $23.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.13.

Shares Statistics:

SIBN traded an average of 199.75K shares per day over the past three months and 349.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Shares short for SIBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$1.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.9M to a low estimate of $26M. As of the current estimate, SI-BONE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.49M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.62M, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.15M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.2M and the low estimate is $127.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.