Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $60.54 in the prior trading day, Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) closed at $70.34, up 16.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033822 shares were traded. MMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 28, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $105 from $110 previously.

On July 08, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on June 24, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Caswell Bruce sold 24,843 shares for $57.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,437,664 led to the insider holds 207,343 shares of the business.

Baylinson Ilene R. sold 5,783 shares of MMS for $334,662 on Sep 30. The Group General Manager now owns 19,594 shares after completing the transaction at $57.87 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Mutryn David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,193 shares for $57.87 each. As a result, the insider received 184,779 and left with 8,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maximus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMS has reached a high of $82.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 368.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 414.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.95M. Shares short for MMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MMS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MMS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Maximus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.