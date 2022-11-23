Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed the day trading at $22.65 up 6.49% from the previous closing price of $21.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11414105 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JWN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 328,792 led to the insider holds 93,471 shares of the business.

BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of JWN for $322,713 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 106,804 shares after completing the transaction at $24.20 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,334 shares for $28.74 each. As a result, the insider received 383,222 and left with 120,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $33.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JWN traded about 6.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JWN traded about 5.61M shares per day. A total of 160.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.35M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 22.86M, compared to 23.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.51%.

Dividends & Splits

JWN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.37 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.80% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.45B and the low estimate is $15.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.