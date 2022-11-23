OGE (OGE Energy Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $39.07 in the prior trading day, OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at $39.55, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182533 shares were traded. OGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On January 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when McQuistion Cristina F sold 3,067 shares for $38.23 per share. The transaction valued at 117,257 led to the insider holds 22,485 shares of the business.

Horn Patricia D sold 4,015 shares of OGE for $160,399 on Mar 28. The VP-Governance & Corp Sec now owns 27,875 shares after completing the transaction at $39.95 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, McQuistion Cristina F, who serves as the VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $39.41 each. As a result, the insider received 86,703 and left with 25,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.69M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.57, compared to 1.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 35.10% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, down -14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.