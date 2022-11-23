Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) was $25.65 for the day, up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $24.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637895 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RVLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $23.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MMMK Development, Inc. sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Mente Michael, who serves as the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $87.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.89.

Shares Statistics:

RVLV traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.63M, compared to 12.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.31% and a Short% of Float of 36.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $241.16M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.72M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.