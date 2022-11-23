The name Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $9.44 up 4.89% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3659563 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alamos Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGI has traded an average of 3.68M shares per day and 4.08M over the past ten days. A total of 391.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.68% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 10.5M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGI is 0.13, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $228.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $240.1M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.1M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.3M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.