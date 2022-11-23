The name High Tide Inc. (HITI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) closed at $1.93 up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171831 shares were traded. HITI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of High Tide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HITI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4446, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5582.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HITI has traded an average of 254.50K shares per day and 290.07k over the past ten days. A total of 70.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.67M. Insiders hold about 9.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.82% stake in the company. Shares short for HITI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 227.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 209.13k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.43M to a low estimate of $74.43M. As of the current estimate, High Tide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43M, an estimated increase of 73.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.23M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $73.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.23M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HITI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.58M, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $347.46M and the low estimate is $347.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.