The name Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) closed at $11.18 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $11.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114588 shares were traded. NEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEA has reached a high of $15.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEA has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 299.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.03M. Shares short for NEA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 115.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEA is 0.53, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.