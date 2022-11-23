The name Smart Sand Inc. (SND) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Smart Sand Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.07, up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554072 shares were traded. SND stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 17, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,416,159 led to the insider holds 6,982,770 shares of the business.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of SND for $8,105,598 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 8,200,204 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, YOUNG WILLIAM JOHN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 29,296 shares for $3.46 each. As a result, the insider received 101,364 and left with 248,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SND has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8645, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6084.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SND traded 185.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 247.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.65M, up 84.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.3M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.