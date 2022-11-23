There Is Still Room For Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) closed the day trading at $182.28 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $178.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566812 shares were traded. VMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 194.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $225.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Clement David P sold 3,377 shares for $165.23 per share. The transaction valued at 557,985 led to the insider holds 3,970 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vulcan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMC has reached a high of $213.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMC traded about 755.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMC traded about 730.69k shares per day. A total of 133.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

VMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 35.10% for VMC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Vulcan Materials Company’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.3B and the low estimate is $7.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.