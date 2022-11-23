There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hasbro Inc. (HAS).

In the latest session, Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) closed at $61.26 up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $59.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281211 shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hasbro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $42 from $73 previously.

On October 05, 2022, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $88 to $75.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 219,256 led to the insider holds 16,398 shares of the business.

Cocks Christian P bought 10,102 shares of HAS for $905,046 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 65,945 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Sibley Tarrant L., who serves as the EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 210,000 and left with 31,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $105.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAS has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 138.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.41M, compared to 4.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HAS is 2.80, from 2.72 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 92.30% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.