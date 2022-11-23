There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

As of close of business last night, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.10, down -5.20% from its previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748988 shares were traded. QUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QUOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Raskin Scott David sold 25,831 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 80,394 led to the insider holds 1,167,587 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 10,000 shares of QUOT for $32,000 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 385,108 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, GESSOW ANDREW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $1.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,800 and bolstered with 141,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9677.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QUOT traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.67M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $72.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.74M to a low estimate of $69.95M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.88M, an estimated decrease of -46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.14M, a decrease of -44.60% over than the figure of -$46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.59M and the low estimate is $330.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.