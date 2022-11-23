There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

The closing price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) was $6.35 for the day, down -3.79% from the previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3309711 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.76.

Shares Statistics:

CD traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.21M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 3.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.78M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $862.46M and the low estimate is $731.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.