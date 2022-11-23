This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE)

As of close of business last night, BitNile Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.13, down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0042 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4107133 shares were traded. NILE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1370 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1268.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NILE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares for $5.24 per share. The transaction valued at 2,620 led to the insider holds 1,796,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 300 shares of NILE for $1,503 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 1,795,500 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 950 and bolstered with 1,795,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4010.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NILE traded 6.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 340.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.67M. Insiders hold about 13.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.49M with a Short Ratio of 18.14M, compared to 16.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.