This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Portland General Electric Company (POR)

In the latest session, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) closed at $47.91 up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $47.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576188 shares were traded. POR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Portland General Electric Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $46 from $43 previously.

On August 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 2,000 shares for $53.72 per share. The transaction valued at 107,430 led to the insider holds 14,112 shares of the business.

Farrell Dawn L bought 4,000 shares of POR for $194,072 on May 26. The Director now owns 9,223 shares after completing the transaction at $48.52 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Bekkedahl Larry Neal, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $54.73 each. As a result, the insider received 136,838 and left with 16,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Portland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POR has reached a high of $57.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POR has traded an average of 849.72K shares per day and 766.48k over the past ten days. A total of 89.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Shares short for POR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for POR is 1.81, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $573.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $647.11M to a low estimate of $440.23M. As of the current estimate, Portland General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $608M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $635.78M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $653.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $607.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.