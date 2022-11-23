This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

In the latest session, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) closed at $523.09 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $517.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2562030 shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $524.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $519.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $575.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $561.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ROOS THOMAS E sold 465 shares for $542.37 per share. The transaction valued at 252,201 led to the insider holds 34,786 shares of the business.

McMahon Dirk C sold 14,715 shares of UNH for $7,994,939 on Aug 18. The Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC now owns 50,108 shares after completing the transaction at $543.32 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, REX JOHN F, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,183 shares for $541.53 each. As a result, the insider received 7,138,990 and left with 141,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UnitedHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $558.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $436.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 523.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 512.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNH has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 4.06M over the past ten days. A total of 935.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNH is 6.60, from 5.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 29.90% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.3 and a low estimate of $5.05, while EPS last year was $4.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.2, with high estimates of $6.69 and low estimates of $5.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.24 and $21.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.03. EPS for the following year is $24.93, with 22 analysts recommending between $25.39 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.05B to a low estimate of $80.75B. As of the current estimate, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $73.74B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.29B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.24B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $287.6B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.77B and the low estimate is $343.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.