Update from AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): A steady trajectory

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed the day trading at $164.71 up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $160.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268818 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $169 from $160 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares for $154.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,000,054 led to the insider holds 39,629,714 shares of the business.

Mauch Robert P. sold 21,802 shares of ABC for $3,488,320 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice President & COO now owns 20,197 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $141.72 each. As a result, the insider received 1,626,946 and left with 205,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 153.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $167.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABC traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABC traded about 2.02M shares per day. A total of 208.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

ABC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.94, up from 1.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 21.70% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.77 and low estimates of $2.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.06 and $10.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11. EPS for the following year is $11.44, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.8 and $11.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $60.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.14B to a low estimate of $59.51B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $58.91B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.99B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.54B and the low estimate is $239.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.