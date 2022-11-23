Update from Flex Ltd. (FLEX): A steady trajectory

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed the day trading at $20.76 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $20.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5924426 shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLEX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Cross Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Hartung Michael P sold 12,168 shares for $20.11 per share. The transaction valued at 244,703 led to the insider holds 127,105 shares of the business.

Hartung Michael P sold 88 shares of FLEX for $1,760 on Nov 10. The Group President now owns 139,273 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Hartung Michael P, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 3,744 shares for $20.03 each. As a result, the insider received 74,998 and left with 139,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $20.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLEX traded about 4.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLEX traded about 4.87M shares per day. A total of 455.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.20M. Shares short for FLEX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 9.56M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.96B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.63B and the low estimate is $28.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.