Update from Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) was $0.15 for the day, up 10.00% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128484 shares were traded. GHSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1413.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GHSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1572, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1891.

Shares Statistics:

GHSI traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 538.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.78M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.52% and a Short% of Float of 9.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.9M and the low estimate is $14.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.