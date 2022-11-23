Update from uniQure N.V. (QURE): A steady trajectory

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) closed the day trading at $23.00 up 7.08% from the previous closing price of $21.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1368546 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QURE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 2,306 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 43,007 led to the insider holds 92,890 shares of the business.

Kuta Alexander Edward III sold 27,358 shares of QURE for $683,954 on Jul 28. The Executive VP, Operations now owns 95,196 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Kuta Alexander Edward III, who serves as the Executive VP, Operations of the company, sold 10,404 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 260,100 and left with 95,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QURE traded about 586.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QURE traded about 583.57k shares per day. A total of 46.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.34, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $524M, down -93.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $188.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $352.7M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 427.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.