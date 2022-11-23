What shareholders can do to beat the market with Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) stock

In the latest session, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) closed at $55.42 up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $55.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438802 shares were traded. LNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alliant Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNT has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 1.59M over the past ten days. A total of 251.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.65M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNT is 1.71, from 1.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.