What shareholders can do to beat the market with AppLovin Corporation (APP) stock

As of close of business last night, AppLovin Corporation’s stock clocked out at $13.96, up 4.96% from its previous closing price of $13.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2074357 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $75 previously.

On October 14, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on October 14, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 329,564 led to the insider holds 2,622,035 shares of the business.

Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares of APP for $598,268 on Aug 24. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,644,535 shares after completing the transaction at $26.59 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 88,822 shares for $32.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,865,182 and left with 10,692,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $100.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APP traded 2.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.04M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.03M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.