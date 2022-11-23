Which analyst expects Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) closed at $156.86 up 8.07% from its previous closing price of $145.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3512451 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $165.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when McMullen Michael R. sold 6,775 shares for $148.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,987 led to the insider holds 270,896 shares of the business.

McMullen Michael R. sold 6,775 shares of A for $937,050 on Nov 09. The CEO and President now owns 191,358 shares after completing the transaction at $138.31 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, McMullen Michael R., who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,775 shares for $140.61 each. As a result, the insider received 952,633 and left with 191,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $165.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, A has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 298.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for A is 0.84, from 0.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.57B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.18B and the low estimate is $6.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.