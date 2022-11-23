Which analyst expects GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.57, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127490 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $6.50.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Slutsky Andrew sold 35,829 shares for $32.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,160,796 led to the insider holds 2,884,529 shares of the business.

Idea Men, LLC sold 2,600 shares of GDRX for $85,927 on Jan 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $33.05 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Voermann Karsten, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 413,182 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $42.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.3232.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDRX traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.90M, compared to 11.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $185.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.22M to a low estimate of $184.63M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.89M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.24M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.42M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $990.04M and the low estimate is $841.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.