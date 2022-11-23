YSG (Yatsen Holding Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.08, down -6.90% from its previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254928 shares were traded. YSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YSG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.60.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2020, with a $18.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $3.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0507.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YSG traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 956.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 618.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.75M. Insiders hold about 6.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 10.8M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $112.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.21M to a low estimate of $112.21M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $211.01M, an estimated decrease of -46.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.96M, a decrease of -35.00% over than the figure of -$46.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $517.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.87M, down -37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.31M and the low estimate is $492M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.