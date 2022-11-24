A correction may be in store for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) shares?

In the latest session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) closed at $1.34 up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142650 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3522 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Standard BioTools Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Caligan Partners LP bought 255,173 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 446,553 led to the insider holds 11,444,836 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 46,009 shares of LAB for $80,056 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 11,189,663 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Caligan Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 272,618 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 447,094 and bolstered with 11,143,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1284.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAB has traded an average of 314.29K shares per day and 330.85k over the past ten days. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $25.6M. As of the current estimate, Standard BioTools Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.79M, an estimated decrease of -19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.78M, a decrease of -39.50% less than the figure of -$19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.58M, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.6M and the low estimate is $136.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.