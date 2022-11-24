A correction may be in store for VolitionRx Limited (AMEX:VNRX) shares?

As of close of business last night, VolitionRx Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.23, up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179682 shares were traded. VNRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VNRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On May 16, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on May 16, 2018, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Micallef Jacob Vincent bought 13,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 22,100 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

Reynolds Cameron John bought 3,500 shares of VNRX for $5,635 on Aug 30. The President and CEO now owns 1,195,518 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Micallef Jacob Vincent, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 29,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,460 and bolstered with 149,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 652.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNRX has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2259.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VNRX traded 107.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 140.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.50M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VNRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 739.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 773.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $100k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $40k. As of the current estimate, VolitionRx Limited’s year-ago sales were $25k, an estimated increase of 300.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $490k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90k, up 300.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $450k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,325.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.