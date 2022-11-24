A glimpse at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) closed at $0.63 down -7.90% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0537 from its previous closing price. On the day, 484697 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6105.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On January 20, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 20, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Oliviero James F III sold 15,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 16,650 led to the insider holds 2,562,003 shares of the business.

Oliviero James F III sold 12,000 shares of CKPT for $13,080 on Jun 22. The CEO, President and Director now owns 2,577,003 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider received 22,890 and left with 2,589,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 522.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2968.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CKPT has traded an average of 273.73K shares per day and 301.75k over the past ten days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.44M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CKPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268k, down -70.10% from the average estimate.