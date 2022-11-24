A glimpse at Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) closed at $0.31 down -4.33% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125427 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2720.

For a deeper understanding of Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30.

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1205.

For the past three months, EDBL has traded an average of 149.68K shares per day and 180.23k over the past ten days. A total of 8.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.59M. Insiders hold about 31.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 108.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.03M and the low estimate is $13.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.