A glimpse at Otter Tail Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Otter Tail Corporation’s stock clocked out at $57.79, up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $57.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453185 shares were traded. OTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Siebert Williams Shank on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $64 from $62 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Sidoti Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 05, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ERICKSON JOHN D sold 2,000 shares for $56.31 per share. The transaction valued at 112,617 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

O’KEEFE TIMOTHY J sold 1,525 shares of OTTR for $102,483 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $67.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Otter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTTR has reached a high of $82.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTTR traded 178.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 193.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.83M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, OTTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for OTTR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.11 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $357.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $400.8M to a low estimate of $283.2M. As of the current estimate, Otter Tail Corporation’s year-ago sales were $317.63M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.63M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.