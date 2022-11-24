A Stock You Should Be Looking At: H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)

The price of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) closed at $79.39 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $78.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185126 shares were traded. FUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $52 from $70 previously.

On April 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $72 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Campe Heather sold 14,323 shares for $75.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,078,251 led to the insider holds 9,100 shares of the business.

East James J. sold 30,384 shares of FUL for $2,297,710 on Nov 11. The Senior Vice President, HHC now owns 6,590 shares after completing the transaction at $75.62 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Owens James, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 64,689 shares for $75.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,874,963 and left with 99,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUL has reached a high of $81.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUL traded on average about 295.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.03M. Shares short for FUL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FUL is 0.76, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 20.90% for FUL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $968.5M. As of the current estimate, H.B. Fuller Company’s year-ago sales were $897.42M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.