A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

After finishing at $1.80 in the prior trading day, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) closed at $1.62, down -10.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 233183 shares were traded. FIXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIXX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Cohn Gabriel sold 1,661 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,279 led to the insider holds 2,629 shares of the business.

Seymour Albert sold 1,661 shares of FIXX for $6,279 on Jan 05. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 131,646 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kelly Timothy P, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,406 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider received 5,315 and left with 2,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIXX has reached a high of $5.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2144.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 199.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 240.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.23M. Insiders hold about 9.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.97M, down -90.60% from the average estimate.