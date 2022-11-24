A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

The price of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) closed at $1.65 in the last session, up 5.10% from day before closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 121470 shares were traded. MDWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On November 28, 2016, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 28, 2016, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDWD has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4474, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8103.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDWD traded on average about 136.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 159.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.60M. Insiders hold about 32.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MDWD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 78.03k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.74M to a low estimate of $4.46M. As of the current estimate, MediWound Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $6.37M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.82M, a decrease of -12.20% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.24M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.76M, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.94M and the low estimate is $24.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.