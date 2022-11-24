A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

After finishing at $0.38 in the prior trading day, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) closed at $0.39, up 2.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236015 shares were traded. OTRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3610.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $35 previously.

On August 20, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Hill Arik bought 25,358 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 36,513 led to the insider holds 51,673 shares of the business.

Hill Arik bought 26,315 shares of OTRK for $39,999 on May 20. The Chief Information Officer now owns 26,315 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTRK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2424.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 219.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.98M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OTRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.05 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$2.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Ontrak Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.89M, an estimated decrease of -81.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3M, a decrease of -71.00% over than the figure of -$81.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.13M, down -82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 236.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.