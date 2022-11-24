A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

After finishing at $0.66 in the prior trading day, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed at $0.68, up 2.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0192 from its previous closing price. On the day, 304067 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Boever Christopher J. bought 150,000 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 81,000 led to the insider holds 2,900,077 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 116,108 shares of SNAX for $53,410 on Nov 17. The CEO now owns 2,750,077 shares after completing the transaction at $0.46 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Boever Christopher J., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,100 and bolstered with 2,633,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0957.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 302.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 333.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.36M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 153k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 252.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.06M to a low estimate of $7.85M. As of the current estimate, Stryve Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.06M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.14M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78M and the low estimate is $39.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.