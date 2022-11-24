An average trading volume for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $28.83 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $28.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 318051 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $17 previously.

On July 27, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 162.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $37.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGIO traded on average about 677.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 465.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.38M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.66 and a low estimate of -$1.91, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.74, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.56 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.97. EPS for the following year is -$6.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.58 and -$6.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.