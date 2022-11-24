An average trading volume for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) closed at $5.02 in the last session, up 5.24% from day before closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144659 shares were traded. CEPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CEPU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Central’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEPU has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CEPU traded on average about 181.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 133.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.40M. Shares short for CEPU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 215.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 301.67k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.84M, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.65M and the low estimate is $586M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.